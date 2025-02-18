Etawah, February 18: A car collided with a truck on the Kanpur-Agra highway, leaving three pilgrims returning from the Kumbh mela dead and two others seriously injured, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Abhay Nath Tripathi on Tuesday said the deceased were returning to Udarwada in Rajasthan from Prayagraj when the accident took place on Monday night. Uttar Pradesh Road Accident: Man Killed, Another Injured As Pickup Van Rams Into Them on Ayodhya-Prayagraj National Highway.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem.