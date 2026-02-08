Mumbai, February 8: A 27-year-old woman died in Baberu town of Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Friday while attempting to film a social media reel. The woman, identified as Mohini, reportedly lost her life while recreating a hanging scene in front of her four-year-old daughter. Local police confirmed the details on Sunday, highlighting the incident as a tragic consequence of high-risk content creation for digital platforms.

According to Circle Officer Saurabh Singh, the incident occurred when Mohini decided to enact a hanging scene for a video. Preliminary investigations suggest that she used a saree to fashion a noose. During the act, she reportedly lost consciousness and accidentally strangled herself. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Dies by Suicide After Wife Refuses To Cook Egg Curry in Banda, Probe Launched.

Reel Addiction Turns Tragic in Banda

Mohini's four-year-old daughter was present at the scene and told investigators that her mother had handed her the mobile phone, instructing her to record the performance. When Mohini became unresponsive, the child began to cry, which alerted neighbours.

Emergency Response and Findings

Neighbours who rushed to the house found Mohini unconscious and immediately brought her down. She was transported to a nearby hospital, where medical professionals declared her brought dead. A subsequent examination of Mohini's mobile phone by the police revealed a digital trail of her preparations. Officers found that she had repeatedly searched for hanging-related content on Google and Facebook shortly before the incident. The body has since been sent for an autopsy to confirm the exact cause of death.

The Rising Risk of Viral Content

Mohini’s husband, Jagdish, confirmed to the police that his wife had been attempting to film a reel when the tragedy occurred. This incident adds to a growing number of fatalities linked to "stunt-based" or high-risk social media content in India. Reel Addiction Turns Fatal in UP: Youth Hangs Himself Upside Down in School in Banda To Record Reel for Instagram, Dies After Slab Falls on Him (Watch Video).

Authorities have frequently issued advisories against performing dangerous acts for digital engagement, noting that the pursuit of viral fame can lead to irreversible physical harm or death. The local administration in Banda has urged residents to prioritise safety over social media trends.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

