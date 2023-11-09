Ayodhya, November 9: Saffron turned a shade deeper and chants of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ reverberated through the skies as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath with his council of ministers in tow, offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Janmabhoomi temple on Thursday before holding a cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister and his colleagues also visited the under-construction Ram temple. UP Cabinet Meeting Today: 14 Important Proposals Including Establishment of Inland Waterways Authority Brought Up In Meeting, Says Yogi Adityanath (Watch Video).

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Chairs Cabinet Meeting

Later at the cabinet meeting, it was decided to convene a three day brief winter session of the state Assembly from November 28. The cabinet also passed resolutions for setting up tourist development boards in various areas in the state.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 09, 2023 03:07 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).