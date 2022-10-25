Agra, October 25: A two-storeyed warehouse in the Taj city's Jagdishpura area caught fire late on Monday night when a burning firecracker fell on it. A family residing on the first floor of the building was rescued in time.

The footwear godown on the second floor was completely gutted. Uttar Pradesh Fire: Blaze Erupts at 17th-Floor of Vedantam Society in Greater Noida on Diwali Evening.

According to eyewitnesses, a burning rocket landed on the second floor of the building where some inflammable material had been stored. West Bengal: Fire Breaks Out in Godown in Kolkata's Bantala Leather Complex Area; Rescue Operation Underway (See Pics).

A few minutes later, smoke was seen coming out of the building which was then engulfed in flames. Inspector in-charge Devendra Shankar Pandey said that the fire was brought under control and no loss of life had been reported.

