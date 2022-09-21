Lakhimpur Kheri, Sep 21: A flower seller in Lakhimpur Kheri district has come up with an innovation that helps him beat the heat.

Seventy-seven-year-old Lalluram has fitted a small solar panel and a tiny fan on his helmet that he wears when he goes out to sell flowers.

Lalluram said that he made this unique helmet by borrowing the items from several people.

"I had fallen ill and could not afford to buy the items. I got a solar panel from someone, then the portable fan from another and a helmet from another friend," he said.

He said that the portable fan gives him considerable relief from the heat.

Lalluram sells flower garlands to customers from door-to-door on a daily basis and the money he earns from selling them is used to feed his children.

