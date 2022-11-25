Lucknow, November 25: The Uttar Pradesh cabinet gave its approval on Friday for developing 23 bus stations on a public-private partnership with state-of-the-art facilities on the lines of airports.

The stations include two each in Lucknow, Agra and Prayagraj, besides Varanasi, Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh said.

During a meeting that was presided by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the cabinet approved the proposal to develop 23 bus stations in big cities in the first phase, Singh told the media.

Later, it will be taken up in all the 75 districts of the state, he said. Hotels, restaurants, malls, toilets and separate facilities for women will be made available at these bus stations, according to Singh. It will have good seating facilities and good toilets like those at airports, he said, adding that the tenders would be floated soon.