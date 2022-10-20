Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has found a new fan, this time a gangster himself. Gangster Atiq Ahmad praised the UP CM when he was brought to CBI court in Lucknow. In the video, which is being widely shared on social media, gangster Atiq Ahmad can be heard saying 'Yogi Adityanath is a brave, honest chief minister.' Video: Idol of Yogi Adityanath Secretly Removed From Temple Dedicated to Uttar Pradesh CM in Ayodhya.

Gangster Atiq Ahmed praises Yogi Adityanath:

#WATCH | "Yogi Adityanath is a brave, honest chief minister," says gangster Atiq Ahmed brought to CBI court in Lucknow pic.twitter.com/vLx7gWu1Ty — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) October 20, 2022

