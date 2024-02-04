Lucknow, February 4: A brutal incident of murder has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a man allegedly killed his newlywed wife for praising another man. Police officials said that the accused murdered his recently-wedded wife after she praised her former fiance. The alleged murder took place on Friday evening, February 2, on the Kandhla-Kairana road in Shamli.

An officer said the accused, identified as Mohammad Sultan (25), tried to mislead investigators by implicating other people in the murder, reports Times of India. However, Sultan later confessed to his crime when he was questioned again. The police arrested him on Saturday, February 3, two days after the murder. Sultan is a resident of the Khail locality in Kandhla. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Bride Elopes With Lover From Beauty Parlour in Kanpur, FIR Registered.

In his complaint, Sultan told cops that unknown assailants surrounded him and his wife, Shaiba, when they were returning from her parents' house. He also alleged the assailants killed his wife. However, Shamli ASP Santosh Kumar Singh said, "The reality was that Shaiba praised another man in front of Sultan, which angered him."

The ASP further said that Sultan first strangled his wife and later mutilated her body with a screwdriver. He did so to show that his wife was murdered by someone else. The police also learned that Shaiba was engaged to a youth from Kairana three years ago but married Sultan in November last year. A police officer privy to the case said that time and again, Shaiba expressed regret about her marriage. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Fed Up With Demand for ‘Unnatural Sex’, Angry Woman Bites Husband’s Private Parts in Hamirpur.

He also said that the deceased woman often praised her former fiancé, which angered Sultan. After arresting the accused, the police also recovered the screwdriver used in the murder. Police officials also said that this was Sultan's second marriage. In the past, he had separated from his former spouse.

