Etawah, March 30: A 60-year-old woman was beaten to death and five members of her family were seriously injured when they tried to stop Holi revellers from playing Holi outside their house in Uttar Pradesh's Etawah.

The Holi revellers -- all of whom were in inebriated state -- entered the woman's house and beat her to death with sticks and stone. The incident took place in Mevati Tola locality on Monday afternoon. Mumbai: Several Residents Ghatkopar's Sai Dham Building Celebrating Holi in a Giant Water Tub With Live Ducks Booked For Violating COVID-19 Norms.

Additional Superintendent of Police (city) Prashant Kumar Prasad said that when other family members tried to save the woman, five of them, including two women and three children, were also beaten up.

The injured have been admitted to a hospital and the body of the deceased has been sent for post mortem.

In another incident, under Ekdil police circle in the same district, an inebriated youth drove a tractor at high speed and injured six people.

The tractor also got damaged after hitting an electricity pole.

The youth was handed over to the police and the injured have been hospitalized, police said.

