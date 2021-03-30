Ghatkopar's Sai Dham Several residents celebrated Holi in a giant water tub along with live ducks amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the city.

#WATCH: Several residents of Sai Dham building in Ghatkopar East were booked by the police for celebrating #Holi in a giant water tub amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. Most of the people were seen not wearing masks, violating COVID-19 norms. pic.twitter.com/rfu4D7hC73 — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) March 29, 2021

#WATCH: Another angle showcasing the gross disobedience of COVID-19 restrictions by several residents of Sai Dham building in Ghatkopar East. Several residents celebrated #Holi in a giant water tub (along with live ducks) amid rising number of coronavirus cases in the city. pic.twitter.com/RONkdUGidD — Mumbai Mirror (@MumbaiMirror) March 29, 2021

