Prayagraj, May 15: A 60-year-old woman and her son died after being hit by a train here on Monday, police said.

Meena Kumari and her son Raju alias Rakesh Kumar (30) accidentally came on the railway line while arguing over something and got hit by a train, ACP (Shivkuti) Rajesh Kumar Yadav said. Telangana Youth Hit by Train in Kazipet as Instagram Reel Shoot Near Railway Tracks Goes Wrong (Graphic Video Warning).

The duo were killed in the incident that happened in Shivkuti police station area, police said. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, they said.