Rampur, April 28: In a shocking incident, a nurse in the district hospital in Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, slapped a doctor in full public view, following a heated argument over issuing a death certificate.

According to reports, the nurse came to the doctor's chamber that was already crowded with patients and asked him to issue a death certificate for a patient who had died. Apollo Hospital In Delhi Sees Doctors Attacked By Relatives Of Patient Who Dies For Want Of Bed.

The two had a heated argument and suddenly, the nurse slapped the doctor and he hit her back. The brawl was caught on camera and the purported video went viral.

#WATCH | A doctor and a nurse entered into a brawl at Rampur District Hospital yesterday. City Magistrate Ramji Mishra says, "I have spoken to both of them. They say they were under stress and overburdened. We will probe this & speak to both of them." (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/XJyoHv4yOh — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2021

The incident took place on Monday but the Rampur police said no formal complaint has been received yet.

District magistrate Ravindra Kumar said he had ordered a probe into the incident.

The hospital authorities said the clash was a result of the tremendous pressure under which doctors and other healthcare staff are working.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 28, 2021 11:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).