Uttar Pradesh Police Use Drones in Night to Enforce Coronavirus Lockdown in Kanpur

File image of drone (Photo Credits: IANS)

Kanpur, April 22: Kanpur Police are resorting to use of drone surveillance to enforce social distancing norms in the COVID-19 hotspots during the night. The cops have borrowed the drones by TOL Aviations which works in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (IIT-K), Hindustan Times reported. The unmanned aerial vehicles are with high-end night vision and can be used for thermal screening. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

“People defying lockdown in the narrow alleys would be identified through the pictures and cases would be registered against them,” a police official was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. The drone named Arav NX weighs five kilograms and could travel a distance of five kilometres. India's COVID-19 Tally Crosses 20000 With 1486 New Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Count 652.

With 75 new cases on Wednesday, Total COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh reached 1,412. The virus has claimed 21 lives till now in the state. "So far, 1,412 coronavirus cases have been reported from 53 districts of the state. So far, 165 patients have fully recovered and have been discharged," Principal Secretary, Medical and Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

There are 1,226 active cases in the state. Ten districts in Uttar Pradesh are now COVID-19 free. These districts are Lakhimpur Khiri, Pilibhit, Bareilly, Hathras, Prayagraj, Shahjahanpur, Barabanki, Maharajganj, Hardoi and Kaushambi.