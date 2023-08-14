Meerut, August 14: A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by two minors from her school when she was returning home after attending classes in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district. The victim, a Class 9 student, was walking back to her home in the district’s Rohta area when the accused -- one in Class 9 and the other in Class 12, allegedly waylaid her -- forcefully took her to a sugarcane field, and raped her, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 16-Year-Old Boy Arrested in Bhadohi for Recording Married Woman's Obscene Video, Sharing It on Social Media.

According to the complaint lodged by the survivor’s father, the accused were stalking his daughter. A case under Section 376D (gangrape) was registered at the Rohta police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl’s father, police said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Medical Staff Allegedly Chops off Newborn Girl’s Thumb During Delivery in Mirzapur, Stick Tape to 'Reattach' It (Watch Video).

Station House Officer of Rohta police station, Ravindra Kumar Singh, said: "The investigation is underway. No accused has been arrested yet. As of now, the accused are absconding and efforts are underway to detain the two minors for questioning."

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2023 08:40 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).