Lucknow, August 9: A 4-day-old newborn girl was handled horribly by the medics in a horrifying case of medical malpractice that emerged from Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur. The tragedy took place at the Mother and Child Hospital in the district. The infant girl's kin alleged that they begged the hospital for help after her thumb was sliced owing to doctors' incompetence during the baby's delivery.

The newborn child was hurt during delivery, according to the relatives of the baby. However, the medical staff present at the hospital asked the family to take the child home after the nurses taped the baby's thumb. Chennai Shocker: Baby Loses Arm Due to Alleged Medical Negligence at Government Hospital, Probe Ordered.

The girl was taken back to the hospital by a family member after her injuries had not healed. The member who brought the baby to the hospital was reportedly treated poorly by the hospital's doctors. The newborn infant's father said that when he requested treatment for the child, hospital staff pushed him away.

Medical Staff Allegedly Chops off Newborn Girl’s Thumb During Delivery in Mirzapur

Medical Staffed Taped-off Thumb

In the horrific case of medical malpractice, the staff allegedly just wrapped a piece of tape around the baby's injured thumb when treating the injury. The pictures of newborn's injury surfaced online, wherein a serious cut can be seen on her thumb. Grave Medical Negligence: Telangana Doctors Leave Infant's Decapitated Body Inside the Womb and Pull Out Only the Severed Head.

The man, who is said to be the grandfather of the four-day-old newborn girl described the ordeal that he and his family faced at the hospital in a recently surfaced video. He claimed that despite pleading with the doctors to treat the baby properly, they simply shoved them aside and continued walking. He said that even animals receive better treatment than this.

