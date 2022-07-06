Sambhal, July 6: A 14-year-old girl was shot dead while she was asleep on Wednesday in Rajpura area here, police said.

Bhavana was sleeping in the lawn of her house in Raniganj village when the bullets were pumped into her, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, he said. Madhya Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Girl Raped And Killed at Home in Ujjain; Case Registered.

Police is probing the case from all angles and inquiring about the incident from her family members. No arrests have so far, police said.