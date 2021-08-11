Saharanpur, August 11: In a shocking incident, a minor allegedly killed his 21-year-old boy due to a minor dispute over a mobile phone lock in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district. The 16-year-old boy hacked his brother to death with a spade. The incident took place on July 14 in the Gangoh region of the district. The deceased was identified as Farman. After committing the crime, the accused, Rehman, also buried the victim’s body inside the home. UP Shocker: Irked Over Scolding by Mother and Brother, Girl Mixes Poison in Food To 'Punish' Family; Arrested.

Notably, the incident surfaced on Monday after the locals complaint to the police that Farman was missing for weeks. According to a report published in The Times of India, both the brothers were living together in Fatehpur Dhola village of the district as their parents had died a few years ago, and Farman was taking care of the accused.

In the initial investigation, it was found out that the accused locked his elder brother’s mobile phone, which led to a dispute. In a fit of anger, Rehman killed his brother with a spade. The accused confessed to his crime during the interrogation.

“His neighbours informed the police after they did not see Farman for weeks. During the police interrogation, the accused broke down and confessed to his crime. Later, police exhumed the body from the house,” reported the media house quoting Deputy superintendent of police (Gangoh) Rizwan Ahmed as saying. The accused will now be produced before the magistrate.

