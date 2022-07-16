Greater Noida, July 16: A final year BTech student has been arrested for allegedly killing his maternal aunt and hiding the body in the room they shared in Gamma 1 of Greater Noida.

Police said Ashish Ranjan (22) killed the woman because she was insisting on a marriage while he wanted to leave for Hyderabad after landing a job there. The woman was separated from her husband and had been living with Ashish in the rented house for the past 10 months, reported TOI.

The murder came to light on July 9, when the owner of the house, who lives on the ground floor, informed police that foul smell was emanating from the floor above. When the main door was broken, the decomposed body of the woman was found wrapped in a sack.

They identified themselves as cousins. While the man was pursuing an engineering course here, the woman was preparing for government jobs. We are talking to their family members to get more details,” said Anil Kumar, the SHO of Beta 2 police station.

The woman's body was handed over to her family members after an autopsy.

Vishal Pandey, additional deputy commissioner of police, said a team was involved in tracking down Ashish, and he was arrested from his brother's house in Ashok Nagar in Delhi.

Ashish told the cops that just as he was planning to leave for Hyderabad, the woman started pressurising him for marriage. “On July 7, a heated argument broke out between the two of them. Ashish throttled her throat with a dupatta and stuffed the body in a sack. He was planning to dump the body in a secluded place, but couldn’t find the opportune moment. He had been staying with his brother in Ashok Nagar,” Pandey said.

Ashish was booked for murder and causing disappearance of evidence. He was produced in court on Thursday and sent to jail.

