Fatehpur, June 5: A 22-year-old man and his 20-year-old girlfriend have been found hanging from the ceiling of a house in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district. A senior police officer said that investigation was on in the case and it was yet to be ascertained as to why they took the extreme step.

The woman was staying in a rented room with her younger brother where she was preparing for competitive examinations. Her parents were staying in a village on the outskirts of the district. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Couple Die by Suicide After Family Disapproves Relationship in Muzaffarnagar.

Police said the man worked as a driver and both the deceased were distant relatives. "The man reached his lover's house to meet her. Later, they locked themselves in the room. Initial investigations reveal that they stood on a domestic LPG gas cylinder to reach the ceiling," a police officer said. Gujarat Horror: Couple Behead Themselves Using Guillotine-Like Device As Sacrificial Ritual in Rajkot, Suicide Note Recovered.

"The woman's brother, who was sleeping in the verandah, woke up when he heard the sound of the falling cylinder, and raised an alarm. On getting information, the police rushed the duo to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead," he added. No suicide note has been found.

