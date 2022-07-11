Greater Noida, July 11: In a shocking incident, a decomposed body of a 21-year-old woman was found in a sack on Saturday night in a house in Sector Gama 1. The woman, originally from Bihar, was preparing for government exams, reported TOI.

As per the report, the deceased was identified as Pooja Bharti. Bharti had moved in into the house 10 months ago with Ashish Ranjan, whom she introduced as her cousin. The incident came to light when the foul smell started emancipating from the room. Following this, the owner informed the cops. The police found a decomposed body inside a tied-up sack. The body was sent for an autopsy and a case was registered against Ranjan, who is absconding. Mumbai: Body of Unidentified Woman Found in Thane's Rewale Lake.

According to the police, Ranjan is a B-Tech student, and the woman was his maternal aunt. The duo may have been in a relationship, said police. The couple likely had a fight about their relationship, after which the man killed the woman.

