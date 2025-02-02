Lucknow, February 2: In a tragic incident, a private school teacher was allegedly set ablaze by her ex-lover in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district on Thursday, January 30. The victim was on her way to school in Kohnraur when Yadav intercepted her, poured petrol on her, and set her on fire.

Despite her attempts to escape, she succumbed to her injuries in a nearby wheat field. Yadav, who also sustained severe burns, is currently hospitalised. According to the reports, the accused was identified as Vikas Yadav. The victim was to be married on March 2. Kanpur Shocker: Man Allegedly Rapes Woman Under False Promise of Marriage, Extorts Money and Valuables After Blackmailing Her With Inappropriate Videos in UP’s Chakeri; Case Registered.

Jilted Lover Burns Teacher Alive Days Before Her Wedding

According to sources, Yadav had been in a relationship with the victim. However, she had distanced herself after Yadav married another woman in November. Yadav reportedly did not want the victim to marry and insisted on continuing their relationship.

Forensic experts collected other evidence from the scene, such as the matchbox and the bottle. The police are also investigating the incident, with both families shocked to hear that the two were apparently in a relationship. Agra Shocker: Man Drinks Mosquito Repellent After Breakup With Girlfriend, UP Police Save Him After He Streams Suicide Attempt on Instagram Live.

On January 28, the police arrested a man accused of killing his wife and four daughters with the help of his son. Badar alias Badruddin and his son Arshad allegedly committed the murders on December 31, 2024, at Sharanjeet Hotel in the Charbagh area of the city.

While Badar was held on Monday after police received a tip-off, Arshad was arrested shortly after the incident came to light on January 1. Badar tried to consume a poisonous substance during his arrest, but the attempt was thwarted by police personnel, they said. The five murdered included Badar's wife, Asma (49), and his daughters Alshia (19), Rahmeen (18), Aksa (16), and Alia (9).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 02, 2025 04:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).