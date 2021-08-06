Lucknow, August 6: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his friend by hitting him with brick on Tuesday night and fled the spot, as per report. The body of deceased, identified as Ajay Kumar -a supervisor at Meerut's Daurala Sugar Mill- was founded by the villagers in the field in Loiya village on Wednesday and informed the police about the same. Report inform that the accused, identified as Prempal, has been arrested and he has reportedly confessed to the crime. Bhopal Shocker: Drunk Man Kills Friend With Axe After Dispute Over Liquor Bill.

The deceased went out for some work on Tuesday but did not come back. A case was filed in this regard on the complaint of the deceased's wife. During the investigation, police found that Ajay was last seen with Prempal and hence quizzed him. It was discovered that the duo had liquor. They were on a bike when they met a minor accident, after which Ajay slapped and abused the accused for not driving properly. In a fit o rage, Prempal hit the Ajay with a brick and fled the spot, Times Now reported Police as saying. Ahmedabad Shocker: Man Stabs Friend for Refusing To Buy Gutka, Booked for Attempt to Murder.

His body was spotted the next day by the villagers in the field and alerted the police about the same. Ajay's body was reportedly identified with the help of Voter ID and mobile phone. Hindi News Daily Jagran reported that the police also recovered the brick near the incident spot after the accused told it. The accused has been arrested by the police.

A similar incident was reported from Madhya Pradesh last month. As per report, a 32-year-old man axed his friend to death in Nazirabad in Bhopal district following a dispute between the duo over who would pay the bill for the liquor and fled the spot after killing his friend.

