Gonda, March 25: In a tragic incident, A 40-year-old woman and her 22-year-old daughter allegedly died by suicide in Uttar Pradesh’s Gonda district on Wednesday. The incident took place in the wee hours of Wednesday in Nagrasen village of the district. The duo took the extreme step after an obscene video of the 22-year-old daughter and her former love went viral.

According to a report published in The Times of India, Satyam, a former partner of the 22-year-old woman, used to harass her even after her marriage. On March 22, he reportedly sent the obscene video to the woman’s husband and also uploaded it on social media. The 22-year-old woman was got married in December last year. Pregnant Woman Found Hanging at Her Home in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar; In-Laws Booked for Dowry.

A villager told the media house that after the video went viral, the 22-year-old woman’s relationship with her husband was affected and both the women did not come out of their house on Tuesday and on Wednesday morning, their bodies were reportedly found hanging. Noida Woman Commits Suicide by Jumping in Front of Train at Sector 16 Metro Station.

“The accused was blackmailing the woman by saying he would tell the husband about their relationship. He also misbehaved with her and made an obscene video. Thereafter, he started blackmailing her with the video, asking her to live with him,” reported TOI quoting Gonda SP Shailesh Pandey as saying. Notably, when the woman refused, he sent the video clip to her husband. A case has been registered against Satyam abetment to suicide and under ST/SC Act. He was arrested by the police.

