Mathura, November 6: A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her teenage neighbour in a village here, police said on Monday. Police said it has held the accused and sent him to a juvenile home. Lucknow Shocker: Husband Stabs Wife to Death in Presence of Their Two Children, Jumps off Balcony

The incident happened on Saturday evening when the girl was playing outside her house, ASP Martand Prakash Singh said. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Girl Dies by Suicide After Her Objectionable Video Clip Goes Viral in Lakhimpur Kheri; Accused Arrested

The 15-year-old neighbour took her to a secluded place with him and raped her, the ASP said. Later, her family informed the police about the incident.