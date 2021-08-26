Lucknow, Aug 26: A three-year-old boy was allegedly tossed out of a sixth-floor apartment in Sushant Golf City area by a relative.

The incident took place on Raksha Bandhan when family members had come together to celebrate the festival.

The child, Shreyansh's mother Priyansha Dwiwedi said that she had differences with her husband and had been staying with her sister Swati along with her son. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Dalit Girl Gangraped by Three Men in Sambhal District; One Arrested.

"My son went to my elder sister Sonal's place on Raksha Bandhan to play with her children. Sonal's brother-in-law Kuldeep Pandey was in an inebriated state and he threw my son from the sixth floor," she told the police on Wednesday.

Shreyansh was rushed to Medanta hospital where he died later.

Priyansha said that he learnt of Kuldeep's act when she later spoke to other children in the house.

Station House Officer (SHO) Sushant Golf City, Vijayendra Singh, said that a case of murder had been registered against Kuldeep and investigations were underway.

"We are scanning CCTV footage of the incident to find out about the incident," he said.

