Lucknow, February 21: In a shocking incident two persons were shot following an argument over traffic in UP's Kanpur on Friday. The victims died on way to hospital. The police has reportedly arrested four people in this regard while one is still absconding. According to reports, the deceased were first shot then attacked by 'sharp-edged object', said the police official investigating the matter. Uttar Pradesh: One Killed in Police Encounter in Lucknow.

The deceased identified as Rajkumar and Ravi were attacked on their way back home after a brawl. “A spat started over giving each other a pass on the road. The scuffle soon turned violent. There was an old rivalry between them. The murders are not planned,” a police officer privy to the investigation told the Indian Express. Uttar Pradesh: Family of 6 Killed in Road Mishap on Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

Following the incident, the police has arrested four people on Saturday, while the search for one more accused in still underway. Police also recovered a .315 bore pistol, live cartridge and a sharp-egded weapon. Further investigations are underway.

In a similar incident earlier this month, a 24-year-old man was allegedly killed in Delhi's Hauz Khas over an argument related to parking spot. The deceased's family alleges that the man was killed by his neighbour. Meanwhile, the police is still probing the matter and looking out for the accused

