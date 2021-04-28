Agra, April 28: In a shocking incident, a young woman cook was allegedly raped by a confectioner and his friends at a wedding function where they were catering.

The woman, in her early thirties, was left unconscious after the assault and went to a police outpost when she regained consciousness, according to the complaint. Uttar Pradesh: Man, Convicted of Rape, Declared Not Guilty After Spending 20 Years in Jail.

Superintendent of Police, West, Agra Rural, Satyajeet Gupta said, "She was sent for medical examination. She has been admitted at a government hospital for treatment."

A case was lodged at Barhan Police Station in Agra on Tuesday on the basis of a complaint filed by her husband.

The SP said that the matter was under investigation and the accused would be arrested soon.

