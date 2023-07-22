Lucknow, July 22: In what could be termed as shocking, two constables of Ghaziabad police were arrested after they allegedly looted Rs 3.60 lakh from two thieves. The thieves had scored the theft money from Delhi and came to Ghaziabad to buy shoes. The robbers were brought to the police station in regard to a brawl that occurred in the city. Reportedly, constables Dheeraj Chaturvedi and Indrajit found the money on them. The police personnel took the money and sent the thieves away after threatening them never to be seen around.

According to the media reports, a theft took place from the house of a person named Alok Sharma on the night of May 25 in Delhi's Bhajanpura. The Delhi police arrested two accused in connection with the robbery. The Delhi police were stunned after what they heard during the enquiry. The robbers told them that they did not have the theft money as two policemen in Ghaziabad took it from them. Uttar Pradesh: Man Poses As Cop, Extorts Cash From Locals in Firozabad; Arrested.

The thieves said that when they went to Ghaziabad on May 26 with stolen money to buy shoes, an argument broke out between them and a man. Soon the argument escalated into a brawl. The cops arrived at the scene and took the duo to Shalimar Garden police station. The robbers alleged that to settle the case, the policemen demanded money from them and made them run away by threatening to send them to jail in a fake case. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Goes to In-Laws House to Bring Wife Back in Agra, Woman’s Family Sets Him on Fire.

DCP Vivek Chandra Yadav of Ghaziabad Police handed over the investigation to ACP on the input of Delhi Police and the complaint of theft victim Alok Sharma. These allegations were confirmed in the investigation. Both constables, Dhiraj Chaturvedi and Indrajeet were arrested on the night of July 21. Following this, Shalimar Garden police station in-charge Ravi Shankar Pandey has filed a case of robbery against both policemen.DCP (Trans Hindon) Vivek Chandra Yadav said that both policemen were produced in the court. However, the looted amount has not been recovered so far.

