A video of an undertrial inmate lodged in Punjab's Ferozepur jail allegedly celebrating his friend's birthday on Instagram live from the prison is going viral on social media. The 25-second video clip shows inmate Aman Kumar who goes by the username "aman_a_K_56’: on Instagram using a smartphone inside the jail. As the video moves further, the inmate can be seen talking with his friends and even celebrating one of his friend birthday on Instagram Live. The accused has been lodged in the central jail in connection with a murder case. Acting on a complaint lodged by the Jail Superintendent, the local police tracked the mobile phone in the possession of the accused by using specialised equipment. Punjab Brawl Video: Two Groups Clash in Khanna, Attack Each Other With Sticks.

Undertrial Prisoner Celebrates Friend's Birthday From Ferozepur Jail

Ferozepur, Punjab Undertrial prisoner celebrates friend's birthday in Ferozepur Central Jail through Instagram live. Jails in Punjab are becoming a haven for dreaded criminals with zero restrictions. Law and order in shambles under Aam Aadmi Party in the border state. pic.twitter.com/jM0OVbQLHr — AAP watch (@AAP_watch) June 27, 2023

