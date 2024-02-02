Prayagraj February 2: Prayagraj police played a key role in bringing back a groom who abruptly left the wedding venue because he was upset over “improper welcome” by the bride’s family.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the guests at the wedding also started to leave the venue. The 22-year-old bride and her family reached out to cops at Joniha police outpost where sub-inspector Alok Kumar Tiwari assured them action. He rushed to the groom's house in Dhakauli village.

“The police team convinced the family for the wedding,” Tiwari said. The groom and the guests finally returned and the wedding was solemnised. The father of the bride has expressed gratitude to the police team for solemnising the wedding.

