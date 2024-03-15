Kanpur, March 15: The body of a woman paramedical student of Saifai Medical University was found with serious injury marks near the Sonai Canal bridge on Saifai-Etawah road in Uttar Pradesh.

The body was found late on Thursday evening, and the victim was identified as Priya Mishra, 21, a first-year paramedical student and resident of Auraiya. Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police Sanjay Varma said it appears either a pointed weapon was used on the neck or she was shot from a close range. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Panic Engulfs After Burnt Body Found in Car Near Mathura Farm, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The police are investigating the case and a panel of doctors will conduct the post-mortem examination. Initial investigations revealed that she left at noon with a fellow student and was not carrying her mobile phone at the time. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Woman Mistakenly Shot in Head by Cop Inside Police Station in Aligarh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

One Arrested in Connection With Saifai Medical University Student's Death:

UP : सैफई मेडिकल कॉलेज की ANM छात्रा के मर्डर में पुलिस ने सिरफिरे महेंद्र बाथम को गिरफ्तार किया। शादीशुदा महेंद्र 4 साल से इस पड़ोसी लड़की को परेशान कर रहा था। उस पर अफेयर का दबाव बनाता था। शिकायत पर भी नहीं मान रहा था। हत्या कैसे हुई, इसकी पूछताछ कर रही पुलिस। https://t.co/CJKIfxi13z pic.twitter.com/7QDCUGCyVQ — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 15, 2024

Priya did not reach the hostel, nor attended the classes, after which the warden informed her parents. The site where the body was found is about 10 kilometres from the university. Meanwhile, protests erupted on the Saifai Medical University campus with hundreds of students demanding immediate arrest of the culprits.

