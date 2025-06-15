A helicopter that had gone missing in Uttarakhand's Gauikund has crashed. Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan, said that six people were on board the crashed helicopter. Earlier, he said that the chopper, which was going from Dehradun to Kedarnath, went missing in Gaurikund. "The helicopter went missing between Trijuginarayan and Gaurikund," he added. Uttarakhand Helicopter Crash: Private Helicopter on Way to Kedarnath Makes Emergency Landing on Highway in Rudraprayag Following Technical Snag, All Safe (See Pics and Video).

#UPDATE | The helicopter that went missing in Gaurikund has crashed. There were six people on board the crashed helicopter. More details awaited: Uttarakhand ADG Law and Order, Dr V Murugeshan https://t.co/vDaSNjtSva — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2025

