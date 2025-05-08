In an unfortunate incident, a helicopter crashed in Uttarakhand today, May 8. According to news agency ANI, five passengers died and two others were seriously injured after the helicopter crashed near Ganganani in Uttarkashi district. Vinay Shankar Pande, Divisional Commissioner of Garhwal, confirmed the incident. It is also learned that the administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site in Uttarkashi for the rescue operation. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami said that SDRF and district administration teams have reached the spot for relief and rescue work. "I have instructed the administration to provide all possible help to the injured and investigate the accident," he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Reels Craze Turns Fatal in Uttarkashi: Woman Drowns in Ganga While Filming Social Media Reel at Manikarnika Ghat; Video of Tragic Incident Surfaces.

Helicopter Crashes Near Ganganani in Uttarkashi

Uttarakhand | Five passengers dead, two seriously injured in a helicopter crash near Ganganani in Uttarkashi district, confirms Garhwal Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey. Administration and relief teams are present at the helicopter crash site. (Photo source:… pic.twitter.com/JKoYpq7z1Q — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2025

SDRF and District Administration Teams Reached the Spot for Relief and Rescue Work

उत्तरकाशी के गंगनानी के समीप हेलीकॉप्टर क्रैश में कुछ लोगों के हताहत होने का अत्यंत दुःखद समाचार प्राप्त हुआ है। राहत एवं बचाव कार्य के लिए SDRF और जिला प्रशासन की टीमें तत्काल घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई हैं। ईश्वर हादसे में दिवंगत हुए लोगों की आत्मा को श्रीचरणों में स्थान एवं… — Pushkar Singh Dhami (@pushkardhami) May 8, 2025

