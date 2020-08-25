Haldwani, August 25: Two pythons were rescued here from Gaulapar area in Haldwani when farmers were working on their field and later released to a jungle by the forest department on Monday.

The Forest Department reached the spot after they were alerted by locals.

According to the department, both pythons were found when farmers were working on their fields on Monday, following which they informed the forest department. The team then caught the pythons and released them in the jungle.

#WATCH Uttarakhand: Two pythons rescued from Gaulapar area in Haldwani yesterday by Forest Department's Quick Response Team. pic.twitter.com/0bwQmeX3ZK — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

"Both pythons are around 10 to 12 feet in length. They are often found in the area during changing seasons," an official added.