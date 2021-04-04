Dehradun, April 4: In another incident of forest fire in Uttarakhand, as many as four people have been killed in a blaze that broke out in 62 hectares of forest area. According to a tweet by ANI, apart from four people, as many as seven animals have died in the fire incident in the past 24 hours. As per details by the Principal Chief Conservator (fire), the raging fire destroyed property worth Rs 37 lakhs so far. In the wake of the massive wildfire, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat has called an emergency meeting.

As many as 12,000 guards and fire watchers of the state forest department have been deployed to douse the fire, the official added. In Uttarakhand, forest fires usually start from February and continue for four months, but the state witnessed wildfires even during the winter this time. Forest Fire in Uttarakhand Leaves 71 Hectares of Land Destroyed; PIB Says Wildfire Incidents Dropped This Year, Shares Graph.

In the wake of the raging forest fire in Uttarakhand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has ordered to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopter to the Uttarakhand government. "To take control over forest fire in Uttarakhand, Central government has given orders to deploy NDRF teams and provide helicopter to the Uttarakhand govt," Shah tweeted.

In the last month, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Tirath Singh Rawat had asked Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Rajiv Bhartari to take steps on a war footing to stop forest fires in the state. Rawat said that a robust mechanism should be developed and adequate arrangements made to deal with forest fires.

