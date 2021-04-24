Chamoli, April 24: At least eight people have died while after an avalanche hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli Garhwal district at around 4 PM on Friday. Moreover, as many as 384 persons have been rescued so far. The avalanche hit near the India-China border. According to details by the Indian Army, eight bodies have been recovered from the site and six people among the ones who have been rescued, are critical and currently under medical treatment. The Indian Army said that rescue operations to locate other labourers are currently underway.

The glacier burst took place because of heavy snowfall in the region. Rescue operations were launched by the Indian Army immediately after avalanche hit about four km ahead of Sumna village, a location on Sumna-Rimkhim road in Uttarakhand. The region lies on Joshimath-Malari-Girthidobla-Sumna-Rimkhim axis. Due to the glacier burst, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) said the water level in the Rishi Ganga river has risen by two feet.

#WATCH | Uttarakhand: CM Tirath Singh Rawat conducts an aerial survey of Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district, where an avalanche occurred yesterday during heavy snowfall. pic.twitter.com/Iq8bz1hFYC — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Uttarakhand | 384 persons have been rescued so far. 6 of them are critical and currently under medical treatment. 8 bodies have been recovered. Rescue operation in progress: Indian Army — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2021

Soon after receiving the news about the glacier burst, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that he has issued an alert and is in regular touch with the BRTO and district administration. Rawat also conducted an aerial survey of Sumna area of Joshimath Sector in Chamoli district, where an avalanche occurred. The Chief Minister added that NDRF and District Administration are on the job while the BRO is carrying out the operation but the connectivity remains affected.

