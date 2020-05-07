Uttarakhand Hikes Petrol Price by Rs 2 Per Litre, Diesel by Re 1; New Fuel Rates in Effect From Midnight

Representational Image | (Photo Credits: PTI)

Dehradun, May 7: The Uttarakhand government on Thursday announced a hike in per litre price of petrol by Rs 2. The diesel rate was also increased by Re 1, said a statement issued by the government. The new fuel charges would come into effect from the midnight. The surge in prices comes amid a dearth in revenue faced by the government due to the economic fallout of coronavirus outbreak.

"The state cabinet has decided to increase the price of petrol by Rs 2 and the price of diesel by Rs 1," Uttarakhand Minister Madan Kaushik told reporters following the cabinet meeting that was chaired by Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Excise Duty on Petrol Hiked by Rs 10 Per Litre, Diesel by Rs 13 Per Litre by Modi Government.

The petrol price in Dehradun was recorded as Rs 72.56 earlier today. Following the hike that will come into effect past midnight, the petrol rate would increase to Rs 74.56. Diesel, which was priced at Rs 63.19, will be charged at Rs 64.19 per litre from tomorrow.

A day earlier, the neighbouring government of Uttar Pradesh also hiked the rate of petrol and diesel by Rs 2 and Re 1 per litre, respectively. " "Petrol will now cost Rs 73.91 per litre in UP, while diesel will be available at Rs 63.86 per litre," state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna had announced.

The move follows the Centre's decision on Tuesday to increase excise duty on petrol by a record Rs 10 per litre and Rs 13 per litre for diesel. The hike, however, did not push up fuel prices as global oil prices have dropped to a nearly two-decade low.