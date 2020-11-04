Dehradun, November 4: In a tragic incident, a 45-year-old man in Uttarakhand allegedly killed his wife by hacking her with an axe. Reports inform that the brutal incident took place at his house in Binta area of Almora district on Monday. According to a report by Hindustan Times, the accused was arrested by the revenue police on Monday, and then sent to jail the next day. As per Leena Chandra Dhami, the tehsildar and revenue police officer, the incident happened on Monday at a remote village of Binta area. The accused, identified as Dayakishan Joshi, hacked his wife Bina Joshi. Uttarakhand Shocker: Inspired by Crime Show, Minor Girls Kill 2-Yr-Old Brother in Haridwar.

As soon as the revenue police got the information, they reached the village and nabbed Joshi from his house. The HT report states that the weapons that were recovered from the house include the axe and a stick which the accused used in the crime. During interrogation, Joshi confessed to the crime. Police informed that Joshi’s daughter said that her father killed her mother after being enraged over her talking to someone over the phone. Uttarakhand Shocker: 12-Year-Old Complaining of Stomach Ache Found to be Pregnant, Accuses Uncle of Rape.

The daughter informed that the accused was presented in the local court on Tuesday which later sent him to jail. The revenue officer informed that the wife of the accused was speaking to someone over the phone when Joshi confronted her to tell him the name of the person she was speaking to, but she didn’t. The accused got angry following which he killed her.

