Uttarkashi, August 7: As many as 274 individuals stranded in disaster-hit areas of Uttarkashi have been rescued and brought to Harsil on Thursday, bringing the total number of rescued people to 409, officials involved in the ongoing relief and rescue efforts confirmed. Apart from these, 135 people have already been evacuated to safer destinations, as operations intensify in the aftermath of the devastating flash floods triggered by cloudbursts. In total, 409 people have been rescued so far.

Two days after torrential rains caused destruction in the Uttarkashi region of Uttarakhand, relief operations are proceeding at full pace. People are being airlifted to safer elevations, while those injured are receiving prompt medical attention. According to the Disaster Management Authority, all 274 people rescued and brought to Harsil from Gangotri and surrounding areas are safe. The rescued include pilgrims from across India -- 131 from Gujarat, 123 from Maharashtra, 21 from Madhya Pradesh, 12 from Uttar Pradesh, six from Rajasthan, seven from Delhi, five each from Assam and Karnataka, three from Telangana, and one from Punjab. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 50 Civilians, JCO, 8 Jawans Still Missing After Flash Flood and Landslides in Uttarakhand’s Dharali.

Currently, 479 personnel from multiple agencies are deployed at the site. The Rajputana Rifles has mobilised 150 soldiers, including a specialised Ghaatak Team. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is operating with 12 members, while the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has sent 69 personnel. In addition, a 50-member medical team, including doctors, is stationed on the ground. The Fire Department has deployed nine personnel, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) is contributing 130 personnel. The Police Wireless Unit has 15 officers assisting communication efforts.

Civil administration members -- including police, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Tehsildar, District Magistrate, and Superintendent of Police -- form a 25-member coordination team. The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has also deployed 15 personnel to assist with the operations. In a further push, an additional 819 rescue personnel are expected to arrive soon as the situation demands more hands-on support amid adverse weather conditions. "In addition, to date, 135 people have been safely evacuated from Harsil, out of which 100 have been taken to Uttarkashi, and 35 to Dehradun," read an official statement. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 5 Dead, 413 Rescued, 100 Stranded in Uttarakhand’s Flash Floods and Landslides; Rescue Operations in Full Swing (Watch Videos).

"Thus, a total of 135 people have been successfully rescued and taken to a safe destination, and 274 people are being kept safe in Harsil and prepared for further travel," the statement added. The State Government, District Administration, Disaster Management Department, ITBP, NDRF, and other concerned agencies remain fully engaged and prepared, continuing coordinated efforts to ensure the safety and well-being of those affected by the disaster.

