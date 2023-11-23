Ahmedabad, November 23: In a critical move to rescue 41 workers trapped in an under-construction tunnel in Uttarakhand, a drilling machine from the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train construction site in Gujarat’s Valsad has been dispatched to the incident site in Silkyara, officials have confirmed here. Initially used for tunneling in Zhalori village in Valsad district, the machine had been idle at Borigam village.

The NHSRCL official detailed the machine's dimensions, known as Piling RIG, noting its length of 20,355 mm and height of 3,057 mm. The transportation of such a colossal machine posed challenges, requiring disassembly and special arrangements for transit. The main body, too heavy for train transport, necessitated an earth mover vehicle. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: PM Narendra Modi Speaks to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami, Takes Stock of Rescue Operation of 41 Workers Trapped in Silkyara Tunnel.

Valsad district police facilitated the transportation by creating a green corridor, ensuring swift movement of the machinery. The earth mover vehicle began its journey from Valsad at 6 p.m. Wednesday, reaching Navsari district by midnight, and then on its way to Uttarakhand. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Recuse Operation Enters Critical Stage; 12–14 Hours To Reach Trapped Workers, Says Former PMO Advisor Bhakar Kulbe (Watch Video).

Shushil Agrawal, Superintendent of Police, Navsari, and Hitesh Joyser, Superintendent of Police, Surat, detailed the careful coordination to ensure the machine's uninterrupted passage through their respective jurisdictions. Officials reported that the rescue operation was progressing despite earlier challenges.

