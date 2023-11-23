Uttarkashi, November 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke to Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on the phone and sought information about the ongoing rescue operation of 41 workers trapped at the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarkashi since November 12. In a series of posts on X, CM Dhami said, "Respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi called today and took information about the ongoing rescue operation of the workers trapped at Silkyara tunnel, Uttarkashi."

"On this occasion, the Prime Minister was informed about the progress being made in the relief and rescue operations being conducted on a war footing in coordination with the central agencies, international experts and the state administration," CM Dhami added in his post. He added that he informed the Prime Minister about ensuring the arrangement of a team of doctors, ambulances, helicopter service and a temporary hospital for the treatment and care of the workers. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Recuse Operation Enters Critical Stage; 12–14 Hours To Reach Trapped Workers, Says Former PMO Advisor Bhakar Kulbe (Watch Video).

CM Dhami added in his post that instructions were being given to the doctors at AIIMS Rishikesh "to be ready in case of any emergency". He also said that he informed PM Modi about the conversation between workers and their families. Dhami said that he also informed PM Modi about the well-being of the workers. The Chief Minister also informed PM Modi about his own monitoring of rescue operations by staying in Uttarkashi.

The workers have been trapped for 12 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed on November 12. CM, who is supervising the operations at the Silkyara tunnel, told reporters that 45 metres of pipeline have been laid through an auger machine to rescue the workers. Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Laying of 12-Metre Pipeline Still Left at Silkyara Tunnel to Rescue 41 Trapped Workers (Watch Videos).

A collapse occurred on November 12 in an under-construction tunnel from Silkyara to Barkot due to debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, due to which 41 workers were trapped. The labourers are trapped in a 2km-built portion, which is complete including concrete work that provides safety to the workers.

