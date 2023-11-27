Amid the ongoing efforts to rescue 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi Tunnel, Union Minister General VK Singh (Retired) on Monday, November 27, offered prayers at the temple built near the mouth of the Silkyara tunnel. A video showing Union Minister General VK Singh offering prayers has also gone viral on social media. After the failure of the Auger machine, vertical drilling from the top of the Silkyara tunnel to reach the 41 trapped workers started on Sunday, November 26. Uttarkashi Tunnel Rescue Operation Update: 31 Out of 86 Metres of Vertical Drilling Work Done So Far to Rescue 41 Trapped Workers (Watch Video).

Union Minister General VK Singh Offers Prayers

