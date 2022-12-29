New Delhi, Dec 29: An investigation by the Noida police and other officials at pharma company Marion Biotech Pvt Ltd following allegations by Uzbekistan that at least 18 children died in the country after consuming a cough syrup produced by the drugmaker, is underway.

A joint inspection of the manufacturer's Noida facility is being carried out by teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Noida Police. Uzbekistan Cough Syrup Deaths: Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation Initiates Probe in Connection With Death of 18 Children.

Uzbekistan's health ministry on Tuesday said that 18 children suffering from an acute respiratory disease died after taking excessive doses of cough syrup Dok 1 Max, manufactured by Marion Biotech. Cough Syrup Deaths: Congress Links Gambia Incident With Uzbekistan, Says ‘Modi Govt Should Stop Boasting About India Being a Pharmacy to World’; BJP Hits Back.

Experts say that cough syrups sometimes contain "unacceptable levels" of Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol. The syrup becomes harmful if there is even a slight difference in their quantity.

The news caused a stir in the company's office, located in Sector 67 of Noida.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 04:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).