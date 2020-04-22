V1 Church Founder Mike Signorelli Shares Playful Video of Daughter, Urges Parents to Create Better Home Environments to Deal with Outside Stress

Mike Signorelli (Photo Credits: File Image)

We are living in unprecedented times. A virus has come to plague all our houses, forcing us to adapt to a different way of life and a different way of doing things. Across the world, schools and businesses are shut down while life is on hold. People everywhere are under house arrest as towns, cities, and entire countries stay on lockdown to combat the spread of the Coronavirus. Families, especially those with young children, are finding that living in such close quarters in these trying times can be quite stressful.

Yet, just as every cloud has a silver lining, New York’s V1 Church Founder Mike Signorelli believes that the current quarantine offers the perfect opportunity to spend a lot of time together, have some fun, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

The Lead Pastor of a multi-site church based out of Queens was raised in poverty and experienced an abusive childhood. However, instead of letting his past dictate his future, Signorelli found faith in God and humanity to transcend his pain and be a force of good in this world. He now spends his time helping others to remain positive and make a difference. And, during this crisis, such an attitude is a welcome breath of fresh air.

It’s the reason why Signorelli chose to share a video on Instagram of his daughter having fun and playing in the house as the Coronavirus crisis rages on in the city that he calls home.

Signorelli shared the video because he wants to remind other parents that while fears and concerns may naturally overwhelm them at this time, it is more important to create a space for your children, despite this pandemic, where they feel safe and secure enough to still laugh, play, and to be as God intended them—children of joy.

“Parents create atmospheres. Just like the Heavenly Father does for all his children, my wife and I are doing our best to be the calm at the centre of the storm and the rock for our kids to cling to,” he explains.

He adds, “I’m not diminishing the hellish reality which is outside our front door right now, but I’m teaching my children to keep the faith and keep their eyes firmly focused on the unwavering and eternal light that this growing darkness can never extinguish, no matter how dense or deep it gets.”

Signorelli shares a message of hope from another leader. “As Winston Churchill once said during the bleakest period of World War Two, ‘If you’re going through hell, keep going.’ In other words, there is light at the end of this particular tunnel. It’s just up to each, and, every one of us, to help illuminate the way.”