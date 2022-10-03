On Monday, business tycoon Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to share a heartwarming video of Indian Army Jawans. In the video, army jawans can be seen facilitating Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy on his 100th birthday. In his post, Anand Mahindra also said that Swamy instructed 7 Indian Army Generals. "Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted," Anand Mahindra said in his post. He also ended his post saying this is his #MondayMotivation. Video: Man Dies While Playing Garba in Gujarat’s Anand; Doctors Suspect Heart Attack.

Sub Major Swamy Felicitated on 100th Birthday

“Sub Major Swamy, ex Drill Instructor of the National Defence Academy being felicitated on his 100th birthday. He Instructed 7 Indian Army Generals” Army as well as Indian tradition of enduring respect for our Gurus. I had goosebumps when he saluted.This is my #MondayMotivation pic.twitter.com/Oa6gLkjjNR — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 3, 2022

