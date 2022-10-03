In a shocking incident, two groups create a ruckus at a Garba venue in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh allegedly over the issue of bringing female dancers to the Garba. In the video that is going viral on social media, people can be seen attacking each other with sticks. Meanwhile, 4 people were seriously injured and were hospitalised. As per the reports, one group objected to the fact that another group had brought female dancers for Garba. Cops have registered a case and a probe has been initiated. Video: One Dead, Several Injured After Helium Tank Explodes in Trichy’s Market; Case. Registered

Watch Video:

