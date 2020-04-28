Vinay Dubey, Bandra Migrant Chaos Accused, Gets Bail on Personal Bond of Rs 15,000

Vinay Dubey, accused of instigating migrants in Mumbai | (Photo Credits: Facebook)

Mumbai, April 28: A Bandra Court on Tuesday granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. Dubey, a self-proclaimed labour leader and social activist, was arrested in connection with the gathering at Mumbai's Bandra area earlier this month during the novel coronavirus lockdown. He was arrested by the Mumbai police on the same day. Vinay Dubey’s Father’s Name is Mahmood? Fake Posts Claiming Bandra Unrest Accused is Muslim Goes Viral; Know Complete Truth.

On April 14, hundreds of migrant workers had gathered out the bus stand and railway station in Bandra, demanding transport facility to go back their native villages, merely hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown till May 3. Bandra Migrant Chaos: Vinay Dubey, Accused of Instigating North Indian Labourers to Violate Lockdown, Arrested by Mumbai Police.

ANI Tweet:

Mumbai: A Bandra Court today granted bail to accused Vinay Dubey on a personal bond of Rs 15,000. He was arrested in connection with the gathering at Bandra on 14th April. #CoronavirusLockdown — ANI (@ANI) April 28, 2020

Dubey is accused of inciting migrant workers through his social media posts and videos. In a video, he had appealed the government to start transport services before April 18 for labourers or else he will set off a rally to take workers back to their villages.

He was booked under Indian Penal Code Sections 117, 153 A, 188, 269, 270 and 505 (2) and Section 3 of The Epidemic Diseases Act (EDA) for threatening to launch an agitation on April 18.