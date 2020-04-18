Vinay Dubey’s Father’s Name is Mahmood? Fake Posts Claiming Bandra Unrest Accused is Muslim Goes Viral; Know Complete Truth

Post shared with Vinay Dubey’s father’s name is Mahmood (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Since the migrants' chaos in Mumbai's Bandra area, everyone knows one name-Vinay Dubey, a self-proclaimed labour leader and social activist. Dubey has been accused of inciting hundreds of migrants labourers at Bandra in violation of social distancing norm amid Coronavirus lockdown. Dubey, a native of Uttar Pradesh, heads an organisation called the Uttar Bharatiya Mahapanchayat. He was arrested by police on April 14 and has been remanded to police custody till April 21. Bandra Migrant Chaos: Vinay Dubey, Accused of Instigating North Indian Labourers to Violate Lockdown, Arrested by Mumbai Police.

Recently, a picture of Dubey standing with a man and woman is being shared on social media, especially on Facebook, Twitter and Whatsapp. The picture claims that his mother is married to a Muslim man named Mahmood. Many people have shared the photo with a similar message or claim that Dubey’s father’s name is Mahmood.

Posts Going Viral on Social Media:

The LatestLY Fact Check team found that the image is shared with a false claim. Vinay Dubey had contested 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Kalyan constituency and his personal details can be found on Election Commission of India's website. According to ECI, his father's name is Jatashankar Paramanand Dubey and not Mahmood.

You can view his personal details on Election Commission's website by CLICKING THIS LINK. Moreover, the picture with the false claim is from a Citizenship Amendment Act protest as the Anti-CAA poster can be seen in the background.

Screenshot From ECI's Website:

The viral picture, which is shared with distorted information, is from CAA protest in Patna's Sabzibagh area, according to the post updated by Dubey on Facebook. The post, which now has been taken down, was uploaded on February 8. Hence, the image going viral was taken out of context and shared with a false message.

