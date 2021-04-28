Bengaluru, April 28: A fake video is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that COVID-19 patients are being attacked and killed at a hospital in Karnataka for the sake of money. The video which has been widely circulated on social media platforms including Facebook, Twitter, and WhatsApp was also aired on a regional news channel in the southern state. Soon after the video went viral, the Karnataka Police swung into action and initiated an investigation into the matter.

The claims made in the video state that COVID-19 patients were being killed by hospital staff for money in Karnataka. Rubbishing the fake and baseless claims, a fact check was issued by the Karnataka Police to reveal the truth behind the fake video clip. The cops said that the video was a combination of two clips. In the first clip, one where a person killing a man in a hospital bed is not at all a COVID-19 patient. The Police claimed that the first video was an old video shared on YouTube related to an incident from Bangladesh of May 19, 2020. Is Empty Nebuliser an Alternate to Oxygen Cylinders Amid COVID-19 Second Wave? Healthcare Experts Call It ‘Baseless,’ Doctor Apologises After Video Goes Viral.

Here's the tweet by DGP Karnataka:

Video of the killing of a Covid patient claimed to be in Karnataka Hospital: True facts – Karnataka State Police FactCheck https://t.co/i01em3TCAN — DGP KARNATAKA (@DgpKarnataka) April 27, 2021

Further probe into the matter revealed that the second clip is associated with a staff of a private hospital of Patiala thrashing to control a patient suffering from depression. The local police later took action regarding the incident, the authorities said.

After the investigation, the cops informed that the video had originated from an Instagram account of Mahanayaka_kannada. On its fact check page, the Karanataka police said, “It is observed that the page has already deleted this video, and Account Admin has already apologised and clarified about the video as fake and edited by someone with malicious intent.

