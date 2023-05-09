New Delhi, May 9: V.V. Singh, an officer of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) who investigated the sensational 2021 Aryan Khan drug case, has been removed from service, a top source told IANS. The NCB source said that his removal, however, had nothing to do with the case.

"This pertains to a case which he was handling while in Delhi zone. His removal is not connected to the Aryan Khan case. There was an inquiry pending against him in the Delhi case due to which he has been removed," the source told IANS. Aryan Khan Drugs Case: Shah Rukh Khan’s Son Deliberately Targeted, Role of Eight Officials Under Scanner, Claims NCB Report.

Singh was handling a number of several high profile cases all related to Bollywood during his posting in the Mumbai NCB. The NCB, led by its then Mumbai head Sameer Wankhede, had on October 2, 2021, carried out a high-profile raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai harbour and arrested 20 persons, including Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan. Aryan Khan Moves to Special Court to Get Back His Passport After NCB Gives Him Clean Chit in Drugs Case.

After spending nearly three weeks in jail, he was released on bail. In May last year, the NCB dropped charges of drug possession against six persons, including Aryan Khan.

